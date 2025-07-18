Halifax sign former Burton Albion and York City left-back Thierry Latty-Fairweather

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST
FC Halifax Town have completed the signing of former Burton Albion and York City left-back Thierry Latty-Fairweather.

The 22-year-old was released by York at the end of last season, after making 34 league appearances on loan at Maidenhead United.

He joined York two years ago and played 21 times for them in the league during the 2023-24 campaign, but was told during pre-season last summer that he was not a part of manager Adam Hinshelwood’s plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 6ft 3in defender started his professional career with Burton after his departure from Nottingham Forest’s academy.

Thierry Latty-Fairweather (centre)placeholder image
Thierry Latty-Fairweather (centre)

Latty-Fairweather made five appearances for The Brewers, four of which came in League One, while also having spells on loan at Hereford and Guiseley.

Town manager Adam Lakeland had previously identified left-back as a priority area to strengthen in his squad.

Related topics:Burton AlbionYork CityHalifaxAdam HinshelwoodYorkMaidenhead UnitedLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice