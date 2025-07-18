Halifax sign former Burton Albion and York City left-back Thierry Latty-Fairweather

FC Halifax Town have completed the signing of former Burton Albion and York City left-back Thierry Latty-Fairweather.

The 22-year-old was released by York at the end of last season, after making 34 league appearances on loan at Maidenhead United.

He joined York two years ago and played 21 times for them in the league during the 2023-24 campaign, but was told during pre-season last summer that he was not a part of manager Adam Hinshelwood’s plans.

The 6ft 3in defender started his professional career with Burton after his departure from Nottingham Forest’s academy.

Thierry Latty-Fairweather (centre)

Latty-Fairweather made five appearances for The Brewers, four of which came in League One, while also having spells on loan at Hereford and Guiseley.

Town manager Adam Lakeland had previously identified left-back as a priority area to strengthen in his squad.