Halifax sign former West Brom and Birmingham City youngster from National League North side
George was part of the West Brom academy before moving to Birmingham City in 2015.
He signed a two-year professional deal with The Blues in 2020 and made his senior debut for them in a League Cup tie at home to Cambridge in September 2020, also playing for them in the Championship against Brentford a week later.
He had a brief spell on loan at Walsall before a serious cruciate ligament injury halted his progress and he was eventually released last summer.
After scoring five goals for Alvechurch, George joined Rushall Olympic in November, when Rushall boss Liam McDonald described him as “a player of real pace and strength who scores goals”.
The 21-year-old has netted three goals in seven games for Rushall.