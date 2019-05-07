Halifax Sunday League: Panda on course for four trophies

FC Panda will hope to stay on course for a remarkable Halifax Sunday League four-timer tonight (Tuesday).

The Calderdale College-based side play Bradshaw in the Invitation Cup semi-final at Natty Lane, Illingworth.

The other last-four match is between Siddal Place and Waiters Arms at West Vale on Thursday with the final at Old Earth, Elland on Sunday (11:0).

Panda, who changed their name from Halifax Hammers before this season, have already won the Premier Division title, Halifax FA Sunday Cup and Senior Cup.

Their latest success came at the weekend when they beat Waiters Arms 5-0 in the 50th Senior Cup final at Brighouse Town.

Kashif Akmal scored the only goal of the first half and Terriq Pervez got all four after the break with multiple assists from Khurram Shazad.

Ibrar Farooq showed his quality in midfield and picked up the man of the match award while goalkeeper Yasar Mohammad had little to do for large parts of the game.

Panda dropped only two points in 16 Premier Division games to finish 14 clear of second-placed Bradshaw.

The Yaser Mohammed-led side cut it finer in the recent Halifax FA final at the Shay. They beat Siddal Place 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, having played 75 minutes with 10 men following a red card.

Sunday’s cup final (11:00) will be followed by the league presentation.