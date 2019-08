This week, we go back to the start of the 2002-03 season and see The Shaymen in action against Sheffield United, Telford and Northwich in August, and against Nuneaton in September. Photos: Keith Middleton.

1. Halifax 0-5 Northwich Halifax 0-5 Northwich, Monday, 26 August, 2002. Photo: Keith Middleton.

2. Halifax 3-1 Nuneaton Paul Stoneman scores, Halifax 3-1 Nuneaton, September 2002. Photo: Keith Middleton.

3. Halifax 0-5 Northwich Simon Parke. Halifax 0-5 Northwich, Monday, 26 August, 2002. Photo: Keith Middleton.

4. Halifax v Sheffield United Craig Midgley (not pictured) scores for Town. Halifax v Sheffield United. August 2002. Photo: Keith Middleton.

