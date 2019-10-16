Halifax 2-2 Darlington, The Shay, August 15, 1987. Photo: Keith Middleton.

Halifax Town nostalgia: A win at Wolves among the action from Shaymen in August 1987

As part of our regular online series, we delve into the archives and look back at some Halifax Town games from down the years.

This week, we go back to August 1987 and see The Shaymen in action against Darlington, York, Wolves and Rochdale. Photos by Keith Middleton.

Halifax 2-2 Darlington, The Shay, August 15, 1987. Photo: Keith Middleton.

1. Halifax v Darlington

Halifax 2-2 Darlington, The Shay, August 15, 1987. Photo: Keith Middleton.
other
Buy a Photo
Halifax 1-2 Rochdale, The Shay, August 28, 1987. Photo: Keith Middleton.

2. Halifax v Rochdale

Halifax 1-2 Rochdale, The Shay, August 28, 1987. Photo: Keith Middleton.
other
Buy a Photo
Halifax 1-1 York, The Shay, August 18, 1987. Photo: Keith Middleton.

3. Halifax v York

Halifax 1-1 York, The Shay, August 18, 1987. Photo: Keith Middleton.
other
Buy a Photo
Wolves 0-1 Halifax Town, Molineux, August 22, 1987. Photo: Keith Middleton.

4. Wolves v Halifax

Wolves 0-1 Halifax Town, Molineux, August 22, 1987. Photo: Keith Middleton.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 9