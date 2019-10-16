Halifax Town nostalgia: A win at Wolves among the action from Shaymen in August 1987
As part of our regular online series, we delve into the archives and look back at some Halifax Town games from down the years.
This week, we go back to August 1987 and see The Shaymen in action against Darlington, York, Wolves and Rochdale. Photos by Keith Middleton.
1. Halifax v Darlington
Halifax 2-2 Darlington, The Shay, August 15, 1987. Photo: Keith Middleton.
2. Halifax v Rochdale
Halifax 1-2 Rochdale, The Shay, August 28, 1987. Photo: Keith Middleton.
3. Halifax v York
Halifax 1-1 York, The Shay, August 18, 1987. Photo: Keith Middleton.
4. Wolves v Halifax
Wolves 0-1 Halifax Town, Molineux, August 22, 1987. Photo: Keith Middleton.
