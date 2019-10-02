Halifax Town 5-2 Walsall, The Shay, March 2, 1991. Photo: Keith Middleton.

Halifax Town nostalgia: Goals galore from The Shaymen in March 1991

In our regular online series, we delve into the archives to look back on some Halifax Town games from over the years.

This week, we see The Shaymen take on Scunthorpe, Walsall and Chesterfield in March 1991. Photos: Keith Middleton.

Ian Juryeff scores. Halifax Town 5-2 Walsall, The Shay, March 2, 1991.

1. Halifax Town v Walsall

Halifax Town v Walsall
Steve Norris scores. Halifax Town 5-2 Walsall, The Shay, March 2, 1991.

2. Halifax Town v Walsall

Halifax Town v Walsall
Stand in keeper Tommy Graham collects the ball. Halifax Town 5-2 Walsall, The Shay, March 2, 1991.

3. Halifax Town v Walsall

Halifax Town v Walsall
Halifax Town 5-2 Walsall, The Shay, March 2, 1991.

4. Halifax Town v Walsall

Halifax Town v Walsall
