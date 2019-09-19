Geoff Horsfield scores. Halifax v Stevenage, The Shay, October 18, 1997. Photo: Keith Middleton

Halifax Town nostalgia: Horsfield among the goals in October 1997

As part of our regular online series, we delve into the archives to look back at Halifax Town games from down the years.

This week, we see The Shaymen take on Kettering, Ossett, Stevenage and Gainsborough back in October 1997. Pictures by Keith Middleton.

Halifax v Stevenage, The Shay, October 18, 1997. Photo: Keith Middleton

1. Halifax v Stevenage

Halifax v Stevenage, The Shay, October 18, 1997. Photo: Keith Middleton
Brian Kilcline. Halifax v Stevenage, The Shay, October 18, 1997. Photo: Keith Middleton

2. Halifax v Stevenage

Brian Kilcline. Halifax v Stevenage, The Shay, October 18, 1997. Photo: Keith Middleton
Gary Brook. Halifax v Ossett, The Shay, October 11, 1997. Photo: Keith Middleton

3. Halifax v Ossett

Gary Brook. Halifax v Ossett, The Shay, October 11, 1997. Photo: Keith Middleton
Gary Brook. Halifax v Stevenage, The Shay, October 18, 1997. Photo: Keith Middleton

4. Halifax v Stevenage

Gary Brook. Halifax v Stevenage, The Shay, October 18, 1997. Photo: Keith Middleton
