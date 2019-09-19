Halifax Town nostalgia: Horsfield among the goals in October 1997
As part of our regular online series, we delve into the archives to look back at Halifax Town games from down the years.
This week, we see The Shaymen take on Kettering, Ossett, Stevenage and Gainsborough back in October 1997. Pictures by Keith Middleton.
1. Halifax v Stevenage
Halifax v Stevenage, The Shay, October 18, 1997. Photo: Keith Middleton
2. Halifax v Stevenage
Brian Kilcline. Halifax v Stevenage, The Shay, October 18, 1997. Photo: Keith Middleton
3. Halifax v Ossett
Gary Brook. Halifax v Ossett, The Shay, October 11, 1997. Photo: Keith Middleton
4. Halifax v Stevenage
Gary Brook. Halifax v Stevenage, The Shay, October 18, 1997. Photo: Keith Middleton
