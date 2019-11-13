Halifax Town nostalgia: Shaymen beat Stevenage on final day in 2008

This week, Chris Wilder's Halifax survive relegation despite a narrow defeat by Stevenage at The Shay in April 2008 before going into liquidation the following month.

Halifax 1-2 Stevenage, The Shay, April 26, 2008.

