Halifax Town nostalgia: Shaymen beat Stevenage on final day in 2008

As part of our regular online series, we delve into the archives and take a look at some Halifax Town games from down the years.

This week, Chris Wilder's Halifax survive relegation despite a narrow defeat by Stevenage at The Shay in April 2008 before going into liquidation the following month.

