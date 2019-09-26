Halifax Town nostalgia: Shaymen in action from April 1980
As part of our regular online series, we delve into the archives to look back at Halifax Town games from down the years.
This week, we go back to April 1980 to see Halifax take on Huddersfield, Scunthorpe, Portsmouth and Wigan. Photos: Keith Middleton.
1. Halifax v Portsmouth
Halifax v Portsmouth, The Shay, April 19, 1980. Photo: Keith Middleton.
other
2. Halifax v Portsmouth
Halifax v Portsmouth, The Shay, April 19, 1980. Photo: Keith Middleton.
other
3. Halifax v Portsmouth
Halifax v Portsmouth, The Shay, April 19, 1980. Photo: Keith Middleton.
other
4. Halifax v Portsmouth
Halifax v Portsmouth, The Shay, April 19, 1980. Photo: Keith Middleton.
other
View more