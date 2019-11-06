Halifax Town nostalgia: Shaymen in action from March 1985
As part of our regular online series, we delve into the archives and look back at Halifax Town games from down the years.
This week, we go back to March 1985 and see The Shaymen in action against Darlington, Wrexham, Chesterfield and Torquay. Photos: Keith Middleton.
1. Darlington 7-0 Halifax
Darlington 7-0 Halifax, Feethams, 3 March, 1985. Photo: Keith Middleton.
2. Darlington 2-0 Halifax
Darlington 2-0 Halifax, Feethams, 9 March, 1985. Photo: Keith Middleton.
3. Darlington 2-0 Halifax
Darlington 2-0 Halifax, Feethams, 9 March, 1985. Photo: Keith Middleton.
4. Wrexham 0-1 Halifax
Wrexham 0-1 Halifax, Racecourse Ground, 12 March, 1985. Photo: Keith Middleton.
