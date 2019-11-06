Darlington 7-0 Halifax, Feethams, 3 March, 1985. Photo: Keith Middleton.

Halifax Town nostalgia: Shaymen in action from March 1985

As part of our regular online series, we delve into the archives and look back at Halifax Town games from down the years.

This week, we go back to March 1985 and see The Shaymen in action against Darlington, Wrexham, Chesterfield and Torquay. Photos: Keith Middleton.

1. Darlington 7-0 Halifax

Darlington 2-0 Halifax, Feethams, 9 March, 1985. Photo: Keith Middleton.

2. Darlington 2-0 Halifax

3. Darlington 2-0 Halifax

Wrexham 0-1 Halifax, Racecourse Ground, 12 March, 1985. Photo: Keith Middleton.

4. Wrexham 0-1 Halifax

