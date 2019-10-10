Halifax Town nostalgia: Shaymen in action from September 1998
In our regular online series, we delve into the archives to look back at Halifax Town games down the years.
This week, we see The Shaymen in action against Hull City and Torquay United in September 1998. Photos by Keith Middleton.
1. Hull v Halifax Town
Hull 1-2 Halifax Town, Boothferry Park, September 19, 1998. Photo: Keith Middleton.
2. Hull v Halifax Town
Hull 1-2 Halifax Town, Boothferry Park, September 19, 1998. Photo: Keith Middleton.
3. Hull v Halifax Town
Hull 1-2 Halifax Town, Boothferry Park, September 19, 1998. Photo: Keith Middleton.
4. Hull v Halifax Town
Hull 1-2 Halifax Town, Boothferry Park, September 19, 1998. Photo: Keith Middleton.
