Halifax Town nostalgia: The Shaymen in action against Huddersfield, Southport and Grimsby in March 1978
In our regular online series, we take a look back at Halifax Town games down the years by delving into the archives.
This week, we go back to March 1978, and see Halifax draw 2-2 at Huddersfield, beat Southport 2-1 at The Shay and draw 0-0 with Grimsby at home. Pictures by Keith Middleton.
1. Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax
Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax. March 4, 1978. Photo: Keith Middleton
2. Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax.
Chris Dunleavy equalises in the 86th minute. Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax. March 4, 1978. Photo: Keith Middleton
3. Halifax 0-0 Grimsby.
Peter Burke's disallowed goal. Halifax 0-0 Grimsby. March 27, 1978. Photo: Keith Middleton
4. Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax.
