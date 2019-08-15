Mick Leonard stretches. Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax. March 4, 1978. Photo: Keith Middleton

Halifax Town nostalgia: The Shaymen in action against Huddersfield, Southport and Grimsby in March 1978

In our regular online series, we take a look back at Halifax Town games down the years by delving into the archives.

This week, we go back to March 1978, and see Halifax draw 2-2 at Huddersfield, beat Southport 2-1 at The Shay and draw 0-0 with Grimsby at home. Pictures by Keith Middleton.

Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax. March 4, 1978. Photo: Keith Middleton

1. Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax

Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax. March 4, 1978. Photo: Keith Middleton
other
Buy a Photo
Chris Dunleavy equalises in the 86th minute. Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax. March 4, 1978. Photo: Keith Middleton

2. Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax.

Chris Dunleavy equalises in the 86th minute. Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax. March 4, 1978. Photo: Keith Middleton
other
Buy a Photo
Peter Burke's disallowed goal. Halifax 0-0 Grimsby. March 27, 1978. Photo: Keith Middleton

3. Halifax 0-0 Grimsby.

Peter Burke's disallowed goal. Halifax 0-0 Grimsby. March 27, 1978. Photo: Keith Middleton
other
Buy a Photo
Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax. March 4, 1978. Photo: Keith Middleton

4. Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax.

Huddersfield 2-2 Halifax. March 4, 1978. Photo: Keith Middleton
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5