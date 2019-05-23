Halifax Town nostalgia: When Best, Law and Charlton's Manchester United were humbled at The Shay
In the first of a series looking back on some of Halifax Town's most memorable moments, we recall when a star-studded Manchester United lost at The Shay on July 31, 1971.
In front of 19,965 supporters, goals by Bill Atkins and Bob Wallace saw Halifax win 2-1 in the Watney Cup over a United side including George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law. Thanks to Johnny Meynell for his help with this article.
1. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd
George Best runs out onto the pitch. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell