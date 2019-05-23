Lammie Robertson, Barry Holmes and Tony Rhodes. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell

Halifax Town nostalgia: When Best, Law and Charlton's Manchester United were humbled at The Shay

In the first of a series looking back on some of Halifax Town's most memorable moments, we recall when a star-studded Manchester United lost at The Shay on July 31, 1971.

In front of 19,965 supporters, goals by Bill Atkins and Bob Wallace saw Halifax win 2-1 in the Watney Cup over a United side including George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law. Thanks to Johnny Meynell for his help with this article.

George Best runs out onto the pitch. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell

1. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd

George Best runs out onto the pitch. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell
Johnny Meynell
other
Buy a Photo
Queues outside The Shay before the game. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell

2. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd

Queues outside The Shay before the game. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell
Johnny Meynell
other
Buy a Photo
Lammie Robertson chases Brian Kidd. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell

3. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd

Lammie Robertson chases Brian Kidd. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell
Johnny Meynell
other
Buy a Photo
Willie Morgan has his penalty saved by Town keeper Alex Smith. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell

4. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd

Willie Morgan has his penalty saved by Town keeper Alex Smith. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell
Johnny Meynell
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7