Halifax Town nostalgia: When Best, Law and Charlton's Manchester United were humbled at The Shay

In front of 19,965 supporters, goals by Bill Atkins and Bob Wallace saw Halifax win 2-1 in the Watney Cup over a United side including George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law. Thanks to Johnny Meynell for his help with this article.

1. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd George Best runs out onto the pitch. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell Johnny Meynell other Buy a Photo

2. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd Queues outside The Shay before the game. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell Johnny Meynell other Buy a Photo

3. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd Lammie Robertson chases Brian Kidd. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell Johnny Meynell other Buy a Photo

4. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd Willie Morgan has his penalty saved by Town keeper Alex Smith. Halifax 2-1 Man Utd, at The Shay, 1971. Photo: Johnny Meynell Johnny Meynell other Buy a Photo

View more