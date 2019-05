Paul Hendrie's winning goal was enough to send Malcolm Allison's big-spending Man City crashing out of the cup on an unforgettable day at The Shay. Thanks to Johnny Meynell for his help with this article.

1. Halifax 1-0 Man City John Kilner saves acrobatically. Photo: Johnny Meynell Johnny Meynell other Buy a Photo

2. Halifax 1-0 Man City John Kilner saves again. Photo: Johnny Meynell Johnny Meynell other Buy a Photo

3. Halifax 1-0 Man City Joe Corrigan watches Paul Hendrie go close. Photo: Johnny Meynell Johnny Meynell other Buy a Photo

4. Halifax 1-0 Man City Joe Corrigan concedes a corner under pressure. Photo: Johnny Meynell Johnny Meynell other Buy a Photo

View more