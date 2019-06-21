Steve Saunders scores for Town. Halifax 2-1 West Brom, FA Cup first round, 1993. Photo courtesy of Johnny Meynell

Halifax Town nostalgia: When Town beat The Baggies in the FA Cup in 1993

In the latest installment of our nostalgia series, we look back to when Halifax knocked West Brom out of the FA Cup in-front of the Sky cameras at The Shay in November 1993.

Goals from Jason Peake and Steve Saunders sealed a 2-1 win in-front of 4,250 supporters at The Shay. Thanks to Johnny Meynell for his help with this article.

Town's Steve Saunders is sent flying. Halifax 2-1 West Brom, FA Cup first round, 1993. Photo courtesy of Johnny Meynell

1. Halifax 2-1 West Brom

Town's Steve Saunders is sent flying. Halifax 2-1 West Brom, FA Cup first round, 1993. Photo courtesy of Johnny Meynell
Town's Jamie Paterson takes on the Albion defence. Halifax 2-1 West Brom, FA Cup first round, 1993. Photo courtesy of Johnny Meynell

2. Halifax 2-1 West Brom

Town's Jamie Paterson takes on the Albion defence. Halifax 2-1 West Brom, FA Cup first round, 1993. Photo courtesy of Johnny Meynell
Dave Ridings gets in a shot. Halifax 2-1 West Brom, FA Cup first round, 1993. Photo courtesy of Johnny Meynell

3. Halifax 2-1 West Brom

Dave Ridings gets in a shot. Halifax 2-1 West Brom, FA Cup first round, 1993. Photo courtesy of Johnny Meynell
Elfyn Edwards beats Bob Taylor to a header. Halifax 2-1 West Brom, FA Cup first round, 1993. Photo courtesy of Johnny Meynell

4. Halifax 2-1 West Brom

Elfyn Edwards beats Bob Taylor to a header. Halifax 2-1 West Brom, FA Cup first round, 1993. Photo courtesy of Johnny Meynell
