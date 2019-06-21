Halifax Town nostalgia: When Town beat The Baggies in the FA Cup in 1993

Goals from Jason Peake and Steve Saunders sealed a 2-1 win in-front of 4,250 supporters at The Shay. Thanks to Johnny Meynell for his help with this article.

Halifax 2-1 West Brom Town's Steve Saunders is sent flying. Halifax 2-1 West Brom, FA Cup first round, 1993.

Halifax 2-1 West Brom Town's Jamie Paterson takes on the Albion defence. Halifax 2-1 West Brom, FA Cup first round, 1993.

Halifax 2-1 West Brom Dave Ridings gets in a shot. Halifax 2-1 West Brom, FA Cup first round, 1993.

Halifax 2-1 West Brom Elfyn Edwards beats Bob Taylor to a header. Halifax 2-1 West Brom, FA Cup first round, 1993.

