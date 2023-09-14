Halifax Town Supporters Club to host AGM at the end of the month
The Halifax Town Supporters Club will hold their annual general meeting on Saturday, September 30, starting at 12pm.
By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
All members are welcome and non members can join on the day. You can email h[email protected] to submit interest in attending.
The Supporters Club will host a joint race night on Friday, September 29 with the RAOB at Belgrave Social Club, Claremount. Doors open at 7pm, racing starts 8pm.
The Supporters Club is currently selling Halifax Town wristbands, "kit" badges and FCHT flags with a donation from each going to Noah’s Fund for Teenage Cancer Trust. All are available in the pop up shop in the East Stand.