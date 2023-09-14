Watch more videos on Shots!

All members are welcome and non members can join on the day. You can email h[email protected] to submit interest in attending.

The Supporters Club will host a joint race night on Friday, September 29 with the RAOB at Belgrave Social Club, Claremount. Doors open at 7pm, racing starts 8pm.

