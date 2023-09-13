Halifax's Cappello scores first goal for Belize in win against French Guiana
FC Halifax Town’s Angelo Cappello scored his first international goal for Belize yesterday as they beat French Guiana 2-0.
By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Sep 2023, 08:42 BST- 1 min read
Belize bounced back from losing 2-1 against Saint Vincent and The Grenadines on Friday to win against French Guiana as part of their CONCACAF Nations League campaign.
Cappello posted on social media afterwards: “What an incredible feeling scoring my first international goal for my country and getting those 3 points”.
The Town man isn’t expected to be available for Saturday’s game against Dorking but should be back for Tuesday’s game at Chesterfield, according to manager Chris Millington.