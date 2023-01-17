Halifax's FA Trophy game at Harrow Borough rescheduled for tomorrow night after second postponement
FC Halifax Town’s fourth round FA Trophy tie at Harrow Borough has been rescheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) night after it was postponed due to a frozen pitch.
By Tom Scargill
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 10:46am
The game was originally due to be played on Saturday but was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.
In a tweet, Harrow Borough said: “Unfortunately despite our best efforts, an early decision has been made and tonight's FA Trophy game with FC Halifax Town has been postponed. We will try for third time lucky tomorrow evening at 7.45.”
The winners of the tie will visit Maidenhead United in the fifth round on February 11.