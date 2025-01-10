Halifax's game at Southend tomorrow postponed

SOUTHEND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: A general view of the inside of the stadium during the Sky Bet League Two match between Southend United and Mansfield Town at Roots Hall on January 23, 2021 in Southend, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Southend United tomorrow has been postponed.

The decision has been made due to the freezing temperatures leaving the pitch unplayable at Roots Hall.

It is the third time already this year that Town have had a game called off, with their home match against Fylde being postponed twice last week.

The Shaymen are next due in action away to Gateshead on Tuesday night.