Halifax's game at Southend tomorrow postponed
FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Southend United tomorrow has been postponed.
The decision has been made due to the freezing temperatures leaving the pitch unplayable at Roots Hall.
It is the third time already this year that Town have had a game called off, with their home match against Fylde being postponed twice last week.
The Shaymen are next due in action away to Gateshead on Tuesday night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.