Halifax's head of youth development Steve Nichol to leave Shaymen after 13 years
Nichol was given the role as head of youth shortly after the club reformed and has overseen a huge expansion of the club’s youth set-up into a fully fledged youth team programme, academy system, futsal training, schools coaching and numerous other projects as well as overseeing the creation and development of the club’s Foundation.
Nichol has also helped to forge strong working relationships between the youth set-up and first-team, and played a role in the progress of homegrown players such as Carl Rushworth and Jay Benn.
He will leave the club to take up a role at a Football League club.
