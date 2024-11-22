Halifax's home game with Sutton United postponed
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
FC Halifax Town’s home game with Sutton United has been postponed due to the freezing temperatures.
It comes after snow and ice hit the borough twice this week as temperatures plummeted.
Snow covers were put on the Shay pitch at the start of the week to try and protect the surface.
It’s the first Town game to be postponed this campaign. Last season, The Shaymen suffered numerous postponements to home matches and ended up having to play three home games away from The Shay due to the pitch being unplayable.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.