Halifax's home game with Sutton United postponed

FC Halifax Town’s home game with Sutton United has been postponed due to the freezing temperatures.

It comes after snow and ice hit the borough twice this week as temperatures plummeted.

Snow covers were put on the Shay pitch at the start of the week to try and protect the surface.

It’s the first Town game to be postponed this campaign. Last season, The Shaymen suffered numerous postponements to home matches and ended up having to play three home games away from The Shay due to the pitch being unplayable.