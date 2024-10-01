Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

FC Halifax Town's National League Cup campaign began with a defeat as they lost 2-1 to Newcastle United's under 21s at The Shay.

Andrew Oluwabori gave Town the lead but two second-half goals saw the Newcastle youngsters come back to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat was harsh on Town, who deserved at least a point and certainly created enough chances to win.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nat Ford and Harvey Sutcliffe were given their competitive Town debuts - as competitive as the National League Cup gets, anyway - while there was a first start since April 2023 for Festus Arthur in a Town team captained by Jamie Cooke.

The Shay

There were strong pre-season friendly vibes about the game, from the experimental line-up to the non-existent atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was similar to watching Town face that other north-east side in black and white, Gateshead, with the visitors adept at keeping the ball and fluent in slick, pass and move football.

But their only shot on target in the first-half came from a Halifax mistake, with Sutcliffe gifting a huge chance to Jay Turner-Cooke but Ford saved his shot well before the follow up was blocked

An equally significant gaffe then handed Town the lead when a square pass hit Oluwabori and deflected into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It felt a bit like a free-hit for Town, with less crowd pressure to get the ball forward at every opportunity and without the pressure of league points at stake.

The ball very rarely wasn't in contact with the grass, and was played at a decent pace, making for a fairly watchable contest.

Cooke, Aaron Cosgrave and Adan George all went close for Town in the opening 45, with Cosgrave bringing a fine save from Aiden Harris, as the hosts produced more of an end product, and were the only side threatening to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cosgrave showed enough glimpses to suggest he can be more effective on the right wing than as a striker, working hard and getting into some dangerous positions.

He set Town off on a sweeping counter-attack that saw Owen Bray find Cooke, but his final pass to George was cut out.

If this was an audition for Tamworth on Saturday, then Bray and Oluwabori, playing in the number ten role and relishing the freedom, were catching the eye most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National League Cup may have prompted derision from many non-league supporters, but Town's work rate and application was no different to a league match.

The only chances still came from Halifax after the interval, with Cooke bringing a decent stop by Harris with a low driven shot before Tom Pugh's piledriver was also kept out.

Then out of nothing, Newcastle equalised with a superb finish from an acute angle by Johnny Emerson, who had probably been the away side's brightest spark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turner-Cooke should have put Newcastle in-front not long afterwards but shanked his shot wide when well placed in the box.

Harris again denied Cooke after Cappello set him up; Town couldn't say they hadn't had enough chances.

Newcastle had barely had any, yet found themselves ahead when a corner was headed against the bar and then seemed to come off Ford and cross the line, although it was credited to Ben Parkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax had responded well to the equaliser, but Newcastle's second set them back.

Chances were as forthcoming now, but controversy was, as Arthur was sent-off four minutes from the end for his part in a melee that broke out moments after Town were denied what looked like a good shout for a penalty for a foul on George.

Halifax: Ford, Sutcliffe, Arthur, Cummings, Galvin (Cappello 46, Smith 90), Pugh, Bray, Oluwabori, Cooke, Cosgrave (Sinfield 80), George. Subs not used: Johnson, Chikukwa, Hoti, Lavelle.

Scorer: Oluwabori (18)

Shots on target: 9

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle: Harris, Shahar, Hayden (Sanusi 59), Heffernan, Charlton, McArthur, Harrison (Munda 59), Hernes, Emerson (Donaldson 71), Parkinson (Stanton 80), Turner-Cooke (Huntley 71). Subs not used: Thompson, Janusz.

Scorer: Emerson (59), Parkinson (71)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 3

Attendance: 292

Referee: Michael Crusham

Town man of the match: Andrew Oluwabori. Had plenty of joy in the number ten role, linking play well and offering a threat. Deserved his goal