Harker's first Town goal seals long-awaited win over York

The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston

Town's backs were against the wall coming into the game, desperately needing a win, languishing at the bottom of the National League table, and they mercifully found what they required.

Halifax were full of commitment, aggression and intensity in a performance that came out of nowhere considering just how dreadful they have been most of this season.

This now has to be start of a Shaymen revival. Better days must lie ahead.

Jesse Debrah nearly headed Town in-front within the first minute from a corner, setting the tone for a fast-paced start in which Kian Spence's low shot was saved by Ethan Ross.

The change in personnel - Harker, Luke Summerfield, Milli Alli and Tylor Golden all coming in - was matched by a change of attitude, spirit and energy.

There were one-twos, there was movement, there was energy, there was a disallowed Town goal, there was a shot wide by Alli that half the crowd thought had gone in.

York weren't allowed to breathe before being harassed, pressed back and forced to defend.

The Shaymen were moving the ball quickly and positively, both of which were a refreshing change, but needed a goal while they were so dominant.

A break in play after 20 saw both sets of players come over to the dugouts for some drinks and instructions, and Town were applauded for their efforts; they'd been 2-0 down at the same point on Saturday but should have been 2-0 up here.

Spence again tested Ross with a left-foot shot after a brilliant burst upfield by Jack Senior, epitomising Town's attacking spirit, looking like a team trying to win the game rather than not to lose.

A sensational pass by Debrah then found the run of Spence, who didn't give up on it, kept it in and cut it back to Harker, whose first time shot rolled into the corner.

It was only the third first-half goal of The Shaymen's season.

Town were excellent off the ball, no-one more so than the relentless Spence, forcing York back to their keeper or to knock it out of play; Jordan Keane clapped his hands above his head when the tenacious Jamie Cooke's pressing forced York back to their keeper once again.

Spence was the best player on the pitch, unplayable, shrugging off opponents, finding space and always passing to a team-mate.

His perfectly-weighted pass set-up Cooke, also impressive on the right flank, but his shot crashed back off the post before the exciting Alli shanked his follow-up well wide.

All three had been fantastic, providing pace, movement and sharp, incisive passing.

Senior and Golden got forward well on the flanks, and there was finally some bite and aggression to Town's midfield through Jordan Keane and Luke Summerfield, stopping opposition attacks before they started.

Town led at the break for only the second time this season, but they should have been more than 1-0 up - there'd only been one team in it.

Halifax had lost 4-0 at home on Saturday and York had won 5-0 away. Football, bloody hell.

Spence wasted a glorious chance for a second a few minutes after the interval when Ethan Ross kept out his shot from ten yards after a magnificent, lung-busting run over half the length of the pitch by Senior.

York had changed to four at the back and it had worked, with the hosts offering more of a threat, requiring some good defending from Debrah.

The pattern of the game had changed, York were now the more dominant side and Town were playing on the break, exemplified by a gorgeous flick by the virtuoso Spence to set-up a counter which ended with Cooke's shot saved by Ross.

Debrah was immense, the glue holding the Town defence together, with Sam Johnson still to be tested, but every man in a blue shirt was doing his bit against increasing York pressure; the visitors had two penalty shouts and sent some dangerous crosses into the Halifax box.

Town were tiring, dropping deeper and deeper, hanging on.

Maz Kouhyar fired just over from the edge of the box in added time, but that was all York could muster.

Halifax: Johnson, Golden, Debrah, Arthur, Senior, Keane, Summerfield, Spence (Gilmour 87), Cooke, Alli (Slew 72), Harker (Dierseruvwe 75). Subs not used: Hunter, Clarke.

Scorer: Harker (28)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 11

Corners: 6

York: Ross, Fallowfield (Hancox 22), Kouogun, Kerr (James 46), Sanders, Whittle, Hurst (Mafuta 77), Dyson, Pybus, Kouhyar, John-Lewis. Subs not used: Greaves, Whitley.

Shots on target: 0

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 3

Attendance: 2,548

Referee: Ed Duckworth

