Harrogate Town 2-2 FC Halifax Town: Wild praises "excellent" Shaymen after draw at Harrogate

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild said his side wre excellent after their 2-2 draw at Yorkshire rivals Harrogate.

After Liam McAlinden's goal was cancelled out by a Matty Brown own goal, substitute Cameron King appeared to have won the game, only for a Josh Staunton own goal to deny Halifax victory.

"I thought we were by far the better team," said Wild, "for 90 minutes I thought we were excellent. We came with a game plan, we learned from the Bromley game how to play on a 3G. You've got to keep putting it back up there,win your second balls like they do.

"We matched them, I thought they were rattled and the couldn't deal with us.

"It's really gutting not to win the game but I can't fault the lads' effort, I thought they were excellent.

"When they score that late of course it feels like a defeat, but we've got to take the positives, which are it's another point on the board against a team that'll be up and around us.

"We said whatever happens tonight, make sure they're below us when we leave here, and they are, so we'll take that positive out of it.

"I'll be honest, I don't want to see them again this season! I've had enough of them! So hopefully that's us done with them this year!"

On the two own goals, Wild said: "It's a killer isn't it because the balls have come into the box and the lads have tried to clear them, they've defended for their lives in the box and it's got caught under their feet. You can't criticise them, they've tried to clear it and unfortunately it's gone into their net."

Wild feels his side are getting back to their best.

"I thought we were really good for the first 25 minutes on Saturday but we didn't carry it on," he said. "But we're starting to come back to the old Halifax, which is really pleasing.

"I think if we carry on playing like that there's no doubt we'll stay in and around it."

On speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at League Two side Grimsby, Wild said: "There's been no approach. It's nice to be linked with jobs because it shows the lads are doing very well on the pitch."

When asked if he would be interested in the role, Wild said: "My job is at FC Halifax Town and I'm committed to that. I thought the fans were excellent tonight, they got right behind us ans that really pleases me because it shows we're all in it together."