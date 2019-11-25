Harrogate v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town will be overtaken by Yorkshire rivals Harrogate if they lose to them at Wetherby Road on Tuesday night.

The Shaymen go into the game on the back of their 1-1 draw with Eastleigh at The Shay on Saturday, when Tobi Sho-Silva’s first minute goal was cancelled out after half-time by Reda Johnson.

Harrogate beat Chesterfield 3-1 at the weekend with goals from Josh Falkingham, Ryan Fallowfield and former Halifax forward Jack Muldoon, after fellow ex-Town man Mike Fondop-Talom had put the visitors ahead.

Halifax have won just once in their last eight matches, but have lost only once in their last five away games, although that was a 5-0 hammering at Bromley.

Simon Weaver’s side recorded their first win in four games against Chesterfield but have lost only twice in their previous 14 matches.

Only leaders Barrow have conceded fewer home goals than them in the division, while only Solihull Moors have won more home games.

But only Dover have won more away games in the fifth tier than Halifax.

Nathan Clarke will miss the game through suspension, but Jack Redshaw could feature after missing Saturday’s game against Eastleigh through injury.

It will be the third meeting between Harrogate and Halifax already this season, with Harrogate winning both previous matches. Having beaten Halifax 1-0 in the National League on September 24 thanks to Mark Beck’s late winner, Harrogate beat The Shaymen again in the FA Cup on October 19, with Beck scoring either side of Niall Maher’s goal for Town.

Despite his prolific strike rate against Halifax, Beck has only scored three times in his other 22 appearances this season.

Winger Brendan Kiernan and Jack Muldoon are the club’s joint top-scorers with seven goals, with 14 different players getting on the scoresheet for them so far.

Halifax beat Harrogate 2-1 on their last trip to Wetherby Road on Boxing Day last year when second-half goals from Nathan Clarke and Dayle Southwell saw Town fight back after Callum Howe’s first-half opener.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Barnet v Ebbsfleet United

Barrow v Chorley

Chesterfield v Hartlepool United

Dagenham & Redbridge v Sutton United

Dover Athletic v Maidenhead United

Eastleigh v Torquay United

Harrogate Town v FC Halifax Town

Notts County v Boreham Wood

Stockport County v Solihull Moors

Woking v Bromley

Wrexham v AFC Fylde

Yeovil Town v Aldershot Town