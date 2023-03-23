Harrogate winger Wright returns to Shaymen on loan
Harrogate Town winger Max Wright has returned to FC Halifax Town on loan for the rest of the season.
By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 19:01 GMT- 1 min read
Wright was taken off at half-time in Halifax’s 1-0 defeat at home to Maidenhead on February 25 with a tear to the muscle at the top of his leg.
Wright impressed during his first loan spell at Halifax, making six appearances, with manager Chris Millington telling the Courier before Wright sustained his injury that he would have been interested in extending the loan deal.