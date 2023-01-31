News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Harrow Borough v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s fourth round FA Trophy tie at Harrow Borough.

By Tom Scargill
37 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 6:41pm
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Harrow Borough v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Key Events

Show new updates

Thoughts

Defeat for Town is surely unthinkable. It would surely also be a new low for the season too. I do expect Town to win tonight for what it’s worth, but it might not necessarily be pretty on current form

ICYMI - Chris Millington’s thoughts ahead of tonight’s game

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/millington-convinced-results-will-follow-if-town-maintain-their-levels-of-work-rate-and-commitment-4006143

ICYMI - The lowdown on FC Halifax Town signing Max Wright

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/versatile-pacey-and-at-his-best-running-at-defenders-the-lowdown-on-halifaxs-new-signing-max-wright-4006984

Stat

Halifax have not scored a goal in four-and-a-half hours of football

In case you’re wondering

No Louis White, Max Wright or Adam Senor tonight - none of them eligible to play

Team news

Wasn’t expecting that I have to say - no Jesse Debrah and no Jamie Cooke. Will obviously ask about both after the game but seems very odd that neither are involved. Hope transfer deadline day has nothing to do with it. Rob Harker starts up top in place of Mani Dierseruvwe - I’m sure plenty of Town fans are wondering why both couldn’t start together. Milli Alli comes in for Cooke, with Festus Arthur back in for the absent Debrah

Shaymen

No Debrah, no Cooke, Harker starts in place of Dierseruvwe, Alli in for Cooke, Arthur in for Debrah. Only THREE subs

Line up

Town team

Johnson, Golden, Arthur, Stott, Senior, Capello, Hunter, Gilmour, Keane, Alli, Harker

Subs: Dierseruvwe, Clarke, Lavelle

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
FC Halifax TownFA Trophy