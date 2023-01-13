Harrow Borough v FC Halifax Town preview
FC Halifax Town can take one step closer to returning to Wembley on Saturday if they beat Harrow Borough in the fourth round of the FA Trophy.
Town won 1-0 at Guiseley in the last round on December 20, but haven't won in their three games since.
Halifax won the FA Trophy back in 2016 when they beat Grimsby 1-0 in the final.
Harrow, who reached the FA Trophy semi-finals in 1983, won 2-1 at Swindon Supermarine, who play in the same division, in the last round and also won at Conference South side Concorde Rangers in the competition this season.
They are two points and two places above the relegation zone in the Southern League Premier South, two divisions below Halifax, having won just six of their 23 league games this season.
Only Hanwell Town and bottom side North Leigh have scored fewer goals than them in the division this season.
Matty Warburton and Kian Spence are rated as "touch ang go" by Town manager Chris Millington for the game.
Warburton missed Saturday's defeat at Torquay with a calf injury, while Spence is out with a groin problem.
Luke Summerfield and Jamie Stott will definitely miss the game, but Jack Hunter should be available.
Millington is expected to make two or three changes to his side, and has hinted that striker Rob Harker could be handed a start in attack.
If the game ends as a draw, it will go straight to penalties.
Saturday's winners will receive £5,250, while the losing side will receive £1,500.
You can follow all the action from Saturday's game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.