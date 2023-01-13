Harrow Borough FC

Town won 1-0 at Guiseley in the last round on December 20, but haven't won in their three games since.

Halifax won the FA Trophy back in 2016 when they beat Grimsby 1-0 in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrow, who reached the FA Trophy semi-finals in 1983, won 2-1 at Swindon Supermarine, who play in the same division, in the last round and also won at Conference South side Concorde Rangers in the competition this season.

They are two points and two places above the relegation zone in the Southern League Premier South, two divisions below Halifax, having won just six of their 23 league games this season.

Only Hanwell Town and bottom side North Leigh have scored fewer goals than them in the division this season.

Matty Warburton and Kian Spence are rated as "touch ang go" by Town manager Chris Millington for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warburton missed Saturday's defeat at Torquay with a calf injury, while Spence is out with a groin problem.

Luke Summerfield and Jamie Stott will definitely miss the game, but Jack Hunter should be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millington is expected to make two or three changes to his side, and has hinted that striker Rob Harker could be handed a start in attack.

If the game ends as a draw, it will go straight to penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's winners will receive £5,250, while the losing side will receive £1,500.