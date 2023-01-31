Harrow Borough FC

Town won 1-0 at Guiseley in the last round on December 20, but haven't won in their five games since, drawing with Altrincham and losing against The Robins as well as Torquay, Scunthorpe and Notts County.

Halifax won the FA Trophy back in 2016 when they beat Grimsby 1-0 in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrow, who reached the FA Trophy semi-finals in 1983, won 2-1 at Swindon Supermarine, who play in the same division, in the last round on December 21 - their last win in any competition - and also won at Conference South side Concorde Rangers in the competition this season.

They are in the relegation zone in the Southern League Premier South, two divisions below Halifax, having won just six of their 24 league games this season.

Only bottom side North Leigh have scored fewer goals than them in the division this season.

Harrow lost 3-0 at Hendon, who are two places above them in the table, on Saturday, which is their third defeat in their last four games, conceding 12 goals.

Harrow's last home win came on December 7, which is their only clean sheet in their last 12 matches.

Halifax are in their worst run of form since their first five games of the season, and have failed to score in their last four-and-a-half hours of football.

If the game ends as a draw, it will go straight to penalties.

Tuesday's winners will receive £5,250, while the losing side will receive £1,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad