Hartlepool United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Sep 2024, 12:49 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of Hartlepool United v FC Halifax Town from Victoria Park.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:51 BST

FT

Hartlepool 0-0 Halifax

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:50 BST

94

HU corner, last chance

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:50 BST

94

Cleared

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:50 BST

94

HU free kick on the right, chance to launch it from deep

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:50 BST

94

Shot on target by Galvin deflects to the keeper

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:48 BST

92

Late chance for HU, think it was Charman cutting in off the left but his shot is wide of the near post

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:48 BST

92

Hunter heads the free kick away

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:47 BST

90

4 mins added

Town free kick right of centre edge of the box

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:46 BST

90

Long ball upfield goes out for a Town goal kick

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:44 BST

88

Madine header saved by Johnson before Campell’s follow up is straight at the prone keeper

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:43 BST

87

Bray on for Oluwabori

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:42 BST

86

Hunter booked

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:42 BST

86

Tame shot on target by Parkes, easily saved

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:41 BST

86

Corner cleared by the first man

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:41 BST

85

Shot by Campbell blocked by AAA, Hartlepool corner

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:40 BST

84

HU corner

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:40 BST

82

Town not playing much in Hartlepool’s half any more. Would like to see them just keep the ball for a few passes

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:37 BST

82

Attendance: 4,012 (319 away)

