Hartlepool United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Hartlepool United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Hartlepool 0-0 Halifax
HU corner, last chance
Cleared
HU free kick on the right, chance to launch it from deep
Shot on target by Galvin deflects to the keeper
Late chance for HU, think it was Charman cutting in off the left but his shot is wide of the near post
Hunter heads the free kick away
4 mins added
Town free kick right of centre edge of the box
Long ball upfield goes out for a Town goal kick
Madine header saved by Johnson before Campell’s follow up is straight at the prone keeper
Bray on for Oluwabori
Hunter booked
Tame shot on target by Parkes, easily saved
Corner cleared by the first man
Shot by Campbell blocked by AAA, Hartlepool corner
HU corner
Town not playing much in Hartlepool’s half any more. Would like to see them just keep the ball for a few passes
Attendance: 4,012 (319 away)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.