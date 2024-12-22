Have a look at this former FC Halifax Town XI of players who have moved into the Football League over the last five years

The list of players who have graduated from The Shay into the Football League gets longer every year, and includes players not featured here.

But we thought we’d compile a Halifax Town XI of former players who are now at Football League clubs that left The Shay in the last five years.

It certainly illustrates how the production line of talent leading from The Shay into the EFL has been running at full speed over the last few seasons.

1 . Carl Rushworth Left Town in 2019 to join Brighton and has had loan spells at Walsall, Lincoln and Swansea. Is currently on loan at Hull City. Photo: Cameron Howard Photo Sales

2 . Jay Benn Joined Lincoln in July 2022 and has been on loan at Boehmians and Solihull. Is now on loan at Bradford. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON Photo Sales

3 . Tom Bradbury Joined Cheltenham Town in the summer of 2022 and is now in his third season with the club. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales