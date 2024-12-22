Jesse DebrahJesse Debrah
Have a look at this former FC Halifax Town XI of players who have moved into the Football League over the last five years

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 07:00 GMT
FC Halifax Town have an enviable record of developing talent.

The list of players who have graduated from The Shay into the Football League gets longer every year, and includes players not featured here.

But we thought we’d compile a Halifax Town XI of former players who are now at Football League clubs that left The Shay in the last five years.

It certainly illustrates how the production line of talent leading from The Shay into the EFL has been running at full speed over the last few seasons.

Left Town in 2019 to join Brighton and has had loan spells at Walsall, Lincoln and Swansea. Is currently on loan at Hull City.

1. Carl Rushworth

Left Town in 2019 to join Brighton and has had loan spells at Walsall, Lincoln and Swansea. Is currently on loan at Hull City. Photo: Cameron Howard

Joined Lincoln in July 2022 and has been on loan at Boehmians and Solihull. Is now on loan at Bradford.

2. Jay Benn

Joined Lincoln in July 2022 and has been on loan at Boehmians and Solihull. Is now on loan at Bradford. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Joined Cheltenham Town in the summer of 2022 and is now in his third season with the club.

3. Tom Bradbury

Joined Cheltenham Town in the summer of 2022 and is now in his third season with the club. Photo: Dan Istitene

Is in his second season at Port Vale having left Halifax in the summer of 2023.

4. Jesse Debrah

Is in his second season at Port Vale having left Halifax in the summer of 2023. Photo: Getty Images

