"He fits into the group fantastically well" - Shaymen boss Millington on midfielder High extending his loan deal

By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Jan 2025, 09:25 BST
Chris Millington says the extension of midfielder Scott High’s loan from Huddersfield Town until the end of the season is a “really strong addition” to the squad.

High has proved to be a shrewd addition to the Town squad since signing on loan at the start of September, and has formed an effective partnership in midfield with Jack Evans.

And his loan deal was extended yesterday until the end of the campaign.

"It was always the plan," the Halifax boss told the Courier.

"He's a great footballer but he's also a great lad and he fits into the group fantastically well.

"He's really keen to perform for Halifax Town. We couldn't ask for any more from Scott so he's a really strong addition.”

