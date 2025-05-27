"He has given his all" - Town chairman David Bosomworth's statement after Chris Millington steps down as manager

Town chairman David Bosomworth has praised Chris Millington’s three years as manager after he stepped down from the job.

Millington announced his resignation this afternoon, bringing three years as manager to an end after he’d previously served as assistant to Pete Wild for three years.

In his time as manager, Millington won the FA Trophy in 2023 and secured two play-off finishes.

“Contributing to this announcement is a particularly sad task for myself,” Bosomworth said in a statement.

Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham. Town's disappointed manager Chris Millington at the end of a 4-0 drubbing. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025.

"When appointing Chris three years ago to replace Pete Wild it was a leap of faith having gone through a quite intensive interview process, that there was little or no doubt that Chris was the right man for the job and so it has proved.

"Within the budget constraints we work within, Chris, his staff and players have all given their best for the success for the club.

"In his first year, to win the FA Trophy was an outstanding achievement and for everyone attending Wembley with the Shaymen at heart, it was a day out to be treasured.

"Those opportunities are rare and some Clubs, staff or player’s never get such an opportunity. We did for a second time!

"To finish in the play-offs two years running is a wonderful achievement and Chris and all can be rightfully proud of that.

"Let’s be honest in both the last two seasons (and yes I hear the voices who say we never get beyond the first eliminator match on all five previous occasions), we have been dealt a desperately unlucky deck of cards.

"Chris has never moaned. Towards the end of the 2023-24 season, the farce around the pitch, all the resultant match postponements, cramming of fixtures, loss of our home venue for the last three matches and having to play four games in a week, all away from home and one in Southampton.

"To then be expected to roll out away at Solihull in peak form and fitness for a play-off fixture was always going to be a tall order.

"Despite that and an awful start in the game, they made a fight of it.

"This season, we have probably lost a fourth/fifth place finish and a home tie in the first play-off eliminator when very handily placed, due to an unprecedented injury list.

"At times we were without nine players and despite bringing in seven loans/signings to support Chris and the staff/team, the away fixture at Oldham became a bridge too far.

"His dedication, commitment and desire to succeed has been nothing other than a breath of fresh air.

"Of course the need for more goals was recognised but not that easy to fix.

"Despite all that, we have been successful and to those who think being in the top seven is ‘a given’, you need to think again.

"Every point is hard earned and we have been particularly successful away from home and along with Chris it is important to acknowledge the tremendous support of the fans.

"To give six years of your life to help support a project and then take on the overall responsibility for that project is physically and mentally demanding and he has given his all.

"From me it is a huge ‘thank you’ to Chris and whatever he decides to do in the future we wish him well and he is always assured of a warm welcome at the Shay.

"We now have the task of securing the right replacement for Chris and he has agreed to help with the interview process.”