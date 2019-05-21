Heavy machinery moves in as work on new Shay pitch continues

Work is ongoing for a new surface at The Shay before Halifax RLFC return to their home ground at the end of next month.

Groundsman Graham Osbourne said: “Last Tuesday we sprayed it and killed all the grass slowly, so we got rid of all the weeds and the bad stuff that was in it.

The MBI Shay Stadium pitch is prepared for seeding.

“And then the first operation on Monday was Koroing off the pitch, which basically shears the top 25, 30 millimeters off and gets rid of all the grass, thatch and black layer.

“And then you rotivate it a bit, and then apply sand, and then we’ve seeded all the pitch.

“And tomorrow (Wednesday) we’re verti-draining all the pitch.

“It’ll be all done tomorrow after it’s fertilized and watered.”

Graham estimates the first shoots of new grass will appear in the coming eight or nine days.

“It’ll probably have it’s first lightweight cut in maybe two weeks from now, depending on weather.

“We need it to be warm and wet hopefully.”

The first game on the new pitch is scheduled for June 30 when Halifax RLFC host Featherstone Rovers.

The Shay is the home ground of both Halifax RLFC and FC Halifax Town.