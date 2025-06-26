Hebden Royd build on the success of U14s’ sensational season

This season has been full of success for Hebden Royd JFC U14s, who punched above their weight in defeating bigger rivals on their way to league and cup glory.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League honours came with the U14s Division One title in the Huddersfield Junior League and the club’s starlets came within a whisker of cup success too when they made it to the West Yorkshire County Cup final but were edged out 3-2 by Bingley Juniors.

It is a massive achievement for Royd, who started with seven players at U6s and made an unsteady start, failing to score a goal in their first six matches and not winning in their opening 12 outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the club remained steadfast in the aim of establishing a bigger community for the players to increase their social circle and building a strong team spirit.

Hebden Royd won the Huddersfield League U14s Division One title.

A second weekly training session in Hebden Park on Saturday mornings increased the numbers each week and eventually two teams were set up in the age group to accommodate no fewer than 45 players.

The teams compete in the Huddersfield Junior League, one of the biggest and competitive in the UK, with more than 1,500 players in their age group.

And they have enjoyed some success over the seasons with the Blues team winning their league and cup and the Reds team producing the goods this season by clinching the Division One crown and getting to the final of the County Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an outstanding achievement for a club that has been going for only five years and those achievements have not been confined to home soil.

Royd celebrate their tournament win in the Netherlands.

Royd’s traditional end of season tournament to Blackpool was swapped for a trip to the Netherlands, where the Reds team returned home as winners of the tournament.

Around 80 per-cent of Royd’s players attend Calder High and they have achieved success against teams with much larger catchment areas in Bradford, Huddersfield and Leeds.

The club looks set to build on their strong foundations in the 2025-26 season, with three teams competing in the U15s age group and seven more sides playing from U7s to U11s.

New players and anyone interested in offering sponsorship support are always welcome at Royd.