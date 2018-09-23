Heeley goal earns Brighouse a draw

A second half equaliser from Iwan Heeley gave Brighouse Town a 1-1 draw away to 10-man Wisbech Town yesterday.

The game was played at a new stadium 50 yards over the Cambridgeshire border into Norfolk and 12 miles from Kings Lynn.

Wisbech’s Danny Setchell was shown a straight red on 16 minutes after appearing to strike Heeley but that didn’t stop the home side taking the lead 14 minutes later through Alex Beck, who was set up by Aaron Hart.

Early in the second half visiting boss Vill Powell sent on Tom Robinson for Adam Dennison and then Gabriel Johnson for Mohammed Ibrahim.

Town looked a better attacking force and on 63 minutes Heeley sent in a powerful shot from outside the box which easily beat the home side’s competent keeper Dan Swan.

After that Town’s leading scorer Aaron Martin hit the bar and then had a header turned on to the post and away by Swan.

Powell would have taken a point before kick off, after Wisbech had beaten second in the table Marske the previous week, but he came away considering it to be two points lost.

The visitors’ point lifted them to fourth place in Evo-Stik NPL East on a day when plenty of other teams in the section were involved in Emirates FA Cup action.

Brighouse have a Tuesday game at sixth-placed Frickley Athletic, who bowed out of the knockout competition with a 1-0 defeat at Premier Division side Marine yesterday.