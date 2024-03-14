"He'll be back in contention for sure" - Millington offers fitness update on Shaymen squad

Keep up-to-date with all the latest Town news here.
1. Ryan Galvin
"He's trained very well so he'll be back in contention for sure, but he's probably the only one (from the absentee list) at this stage." Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Jordan Keane
"We're just looking at different methods of rehab for him and the impact those will have on his time out and how that can best be managed, so we'll know more by the end of the week." Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Tom Wilson
"Slightly unusual one with him and really difficult to predict. Certainly not (in contention) this week but we'll keep monitoring him. He was ill but he's also got a little groin issue." Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Tylor Golden
"He would have started against Oldham but certainly will benefit from a little down time as well, so that might be a little silver lining to the disappointment of not playing." Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town