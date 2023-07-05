Here are FC Halifax Town's fixtures in full for the 2023-24 National League season
The Shaymen then face back-to-back away games at Boreham Wood and Oldham Athletic before a home game against newly-promoted Oxford City.
August then ends with a Bank Holiday double-header away to Solihull Moors and at home to Gateshead, who Town beat in the FA Trophy final at Wembley in May.
Town’s Boxing Day and New Year’s Day double-header will be against Altrincham, with Halifax visiting Moss Lane on Boxing Day.
The season is rounded off with a trip to Eastleigh on Saturday, April 20.
Here is the fixture list in full:
Sat Aug 5 Bromley H
Sat Aug 12 Boreham Wood A
Tue Aug 15 Oldham Athletic A
Sat Aug 19 Oxford City H
Sat Aug 26 Solihull Moors A
Mon Aug 28 Gateshead H
Sat Sep 2 Rochdale A
Sat Sep 9 Southend United H
Sat Sep 16 Dorking Wanderers H
Tue Sep 19 Chesterfield A
Sat Sep 23 Barnet A
Tue Sep 26 Dagenham & Redbridge H
Sat Sep 30 Eastleigh H
Tue Oct 3 Woking A
Sat Oct 7 Ebbsfleet United A
Sat Oct 14 Emirates FA Cup 4Q
Sat Oct 21 Kidderminster Harriers H
Tue Oct 24 Hartlepool United H
Sat Oct 28 York City A
Sat Nov 4 Emirates FA Cup 1
Sat Nov 11 Maidenhead United A
Sat Nov 18 Wealdstone H
Tue Nov 21 AFC Fylde H
Sat Nov 25 Aldershot Town A
Sat Dec 2 Solihull Moors H (Emirates FA Cup 2)
Sat Dec 9 Isuzu FA Trophy 3
Sat Dec 16 Gateshead A
Sat Dec 23 Rochdale H
Tue Dec 26 Altrincham A
Mon Jan 1 Altrincham H
Sat Jan 6 Southend United A (Emirates FA Cup 3)
Sat Jan 13 Isuzu FA Trophy 4
Sat Jan 20 Maidenhead United H
Tue Jan 23 AFC Fylde A
Sat Jan 27 Wealdstone A (Emirates FA Cup 4)
Sat Feb 3 Aldershot Town H
Sat Feb 10 Dorking Wanderers A (Isuzu FA Trophy 5)
Sat Feb 17 Woking H
Tue Feb 20 Chesterfield H
Sat Feb 24 Dagenham & Redbridge A
Wed Feb 28 Emirates FA Cup 5
Sat Mar 2 Bromley A
Sat Mar 9 Boreham Wood H (Isuzu FA Trophy 6)
Tue Mar 12 Oldham Athletic H
Sat Mar 16 Oxford City A
Sat Mar 23 Ebbsfleet United H
Fri Mar 29 Hartlepool United A
Mon Apr 1 York City H
Sat Apr 6 Kidderminster Harriers A (Isuzu FA Trophy Semi-Final)
Sat Apr 13 Barnet H
Sat Apr 20 Eastleigh A
Sun May 12 Isuzu FA Trophy Final