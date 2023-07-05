Here are FC Halifax Town's fixtures in full for the 2023-24 National League season

The Shaymen then face back-to-back away games at Boreham Wood and Oldham Athletic before a home game against newly-promoted Oxford City.

August then ends with a Bank Holiday double-header away to Solihull Moors and at home to Gateshead, who Town beat in the FA Trophy final at Wembley in May.

Town’s Boxing Day and New Year’s Day double-header will be against Altrincham, with Halifax visiting Moss Lane on Boxing Day.

FC Halifax Town

The season is rounded off with a trip to Eastleigh on Saturday, April 20.

Here is the fixture list in full:

Sat Aug 5 Bromley H

Sat Aug 12 Boreham Wood A

Tue Aug 15 Oldham Athletic A

Sat Aug 19 Oxford City H

Sat Aug 26 Solihull Moors A

Mon Aug 28 Gateshead H

Sat Sep 2 Rochdale A

Sat Sep 9 Southend United H

Sat Sep 16 Dorking Wanderers H

Tue Sep 19 Chesterfield A

Sat Sep 23 Barnet A

Tue Sep 26 Dagenham & Redbridge H

Sat Sep 30 Eastleigh H

Tue Oct 3 Woking A

Sat Oct 7 Ebbsfleet United A

Sat Oct 14 Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 21 Kidderminster Harriers H

Tue Oct 24 Hartlepool United H

Sat Oct 28 York City A

Sat Nov 4 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 11 Maidenhead United A

Sat Nov 18 Wealdstone H

Tue Nov 21 AFC Fylde H

Sat Nov 25 Aldershot Town A

Sat Dec 2 Solihull Moors H (Emirates FA Cup 2)

Sat Dec 9 Isuzu FA Trophy 3

Sat Dec 16 Gateshead A

Sat Dec 23 Rochdale H

Tue Dec 26 Altrincham A

Mon Jan 1 Altrincham H

Sat Jan 6 Southend United A (Emirates FA Cup 3)

Sat Jan 13 Isuzu FA Trophy 4

Sat Jan 20 Maidenhead United H

Tue Jan 23 AFC Fylde A

Sat Jan 27 Wealdstone A (Emirates FA Cup 4)

Sat Feb 3 Aldershot Town H

Sat Feb 10 Dorking Wanderers A (Isuzu FA Trophy 5)

Sat Feb 17 Woking H

Tue Feb 20 Chesterfield H

Sat Feb 24 Dagenham & Redbridge A

Wed Feb 28 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 2 Bromley A

Sat Mar 9 Boreham Wood H (Isuzu FA Trophy 6)

Tue Mar 12 Oldham Athletic H

Sat Mar 16 Oxford City A

Sat Mar 23 Ebbsfleet United H

Fri Mar 29 Hartlepool United A

Mon Apr 1 York City H

Sat Apr 6 Kidderminster Harriers A (Isuzu FA Trophy Semi-Final)

Sat Apr 13 Barnet H

Sat Apr 20 Eastleigh A