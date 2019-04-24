Here are the FC Halifax Town players thought to be out-of-contract this summer.

Here, we take a look at which Town players are believed to be out-of-contract this summer.

1. Jonathan Edwards Striker'Joined last summer after being released by Hull'Has scored three goals in 41 games this season

2. Matty Kosylo Midfielder'Joined from Nantwich in 2016'Has scored 7 in 47 games this season

3. Jordan Preston Midfielder'Joined from Gateshead last summer'Has scored 4 goals in 42 games this season

4. Sanmi Odelusi Winger'Signed from Cheltenham last summer'Has made 19 appearances this season

