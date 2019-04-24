Ben Tomlinson

Here are the FC Halifax Town players thought to be out-of-contract this summer.

FC Halifax Town could be in for another busy summer as the 2018-19 season comes to an end.

Here, we take a look at which Town players are believed to be out-of-contract this summer.

Striker'Joined last summer after being released by Hull'Has scored three goals in 41 games this season

1. Jonathan Edwards

Midfielder'Joined from Nantwich in 2016'Has scored 7 in 47 games this season

2. Matty Kosylo

Midfielder'Joined from Gateshead last summer'Has scored 4 goals in 42 games this season

3. Jordan Preston

Winger'Signed from Cheltenham last summer'Has made 19 appearances this season

4. Sanmi Odelusi

