Here are the FC Halifax Town players thought to be out-of-contract this summer.

FC Halifax Town could be in for another busy summer as the 2018-19 season comes to an end.
Here, we take a look at which Town players are believed to be out-of-contract this summer.
1. Jonathan Edwards
Striker'Joined last summer after being released by Hull'Has scored three goals in 41 games this season
2. Matty Kosylo
Midfielder'Joined from Nantwich in 2016'Has scored 7 in 47 games this season
3. Jordan Preston
Midfielder'Joined from Gateshead last summer'Has scored 4 goals in 42 games this season
4. Sanmi Odelusi
Winger'Signed from Cheltenham last summer'Has made 19 appearances this season
