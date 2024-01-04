News you can trust since 1853
WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 22: Elliot Lee of Wrexham celebrates with the Vanarama National League trophy as Wrexham win the Vanarama National League and are promoted to the English Football League after victory in the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 22: Elliot Lee of Wrexham celebrates with the Vanarama National League trophy as Wrexham win the Vanarama National League and are promoted to the English Football League after victory in the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Here are the latest National League promotion odds and how the bookies rate Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, Southend United and FC Halifax Town's chances of going up

We’re into the second-half of the season in the National League and the race for promotion is well and truly on.
By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Jan 2024, 10:26 GMT

Chesterfield already look well on the way to having the league title sewn up, but it’s anyone’s guess who might join them in League Two next season.

We take a look at what the bookies think by assessing each club’s promotion odds in ascending order.

Odds provided are from Bet365. No odds were provided for Ebbsfleet.

4000/1

1. Oxford City

4000/1 Photo: sub

2,500/1

2. Kidderminster

2,500/1 Photo: sub

750/1

3. Fylde

750/1 Photo: sub

750/1

4. Dorking Wanderers

750/1 Photo: sub

