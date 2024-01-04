Here are the latest National League promotion odds and how the bookies rate Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, Southend United and FC Halifax Town's chances of going up
We’re into the second-half of the season in the National League and the race for promotion is well and truly on.
By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Jan 2024, 10:26 GMT
Chesterfield already look well on the way to having the league title sewn up, but it’s anyone’s guess who might join them in League Two next season.
We take a look at what the bookies think by assessing each club’s promotion odds in ascending order.
Odds provided are from Bet365. No odds were provided for Ebbsfleet.
