Here are the latest National League promotion odds and how the bookies rate York City, Forest Green, Oldham Athletic and FC Halifax Town's chances of going up

Forest Green Rovers currently top the table, closely followed by Barnet, but York City are close by too, with those three sides the most impressive and consistent so far this season.
But with the division as competitive as its ever been, you wouldn’t rule out someone else from the chasing pack emerging as a challenger.
Here, we take a look at the latest promotion odds for the league, according to Bet365.
Odds only available for the teams listed and all odds correct at time of publication.
