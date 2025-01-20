LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Byron Webster of Bromley celebrates with the trophy after winning the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Bromley and Solihull Moors at Wembley Stadium on May 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Byron Webster of Bromley celebrates with the trophy after winning the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Bromley and Solihull Moors at Wembley Stadium on May 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)
Here are the latest National League promotion odds and how the bookies rate York City, Forest Green, Oldham Athletic and FC Halifax Town's chances of going up

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Jan 2025, 07:33 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 07:38 BST
Chesterfield were the runaway champions of the National League last season but this time round the race for the title looks like it will be a lot closer.

Forest Green Rovers currently top the table, closely followed by Barnet, but York City are close by too, with those three sides the most impressive and consistent so far this season.

But with the division as competitive as its ever been, you wouldn’t rule out someone else from the chasing pack emerging as a challenger.

Here, we take a look at the latest promotion odds for the league, according to Bet365.

Odds only available for the teams listed and all odds correct at time of publication.

1/500

1. Barnet - 1st, 96pts

1/500 Photo: sub

11/8

2. York City - 2nd, 90pts

11/8 Photo: subm

7/4

3. Forest Green Rovers - 3rd, 79pts

7/4 Photo: subm

9/1

4. Oldham Athletic - 4th, 70pts

9/1 Photo: subm

