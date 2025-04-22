LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Byron Webster of Bromley celebrates with the trophy after winning the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Bromley and Solihull Moors at Wembley Stadium on May 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Byron Webster of Bromley celebrates with the trophy after winning the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Bromley and Solihull Moors at Wembley Stadium on May 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)
Here are the latest National League promotion odds as the race for the play-offs nears finish line

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:08 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 16:32 BST
The race for the play-offs in the National League is very nearly at the finish line and it’s still very much all to play for.

Barnet look set to be crowned champions, with a six point gap to second placed York with two games left.

Oldham are assured of a play-off place in fourth, while Rochdale have a game-in-hand, which would secure their top seven finish if they were to win it.

Halifax and Gateshead are still looking nervously over their shoulders in sixth and seventh respectively, with Southend, Altrincham and Tamworth all still in with a mathematical chance.

Here are the odds for each of them to win promotion, from William Hill.

1/500

1. Barnet - 1st, 96pts

1/500 Photo: sub

11/8

2. York City - 2nd, 90pts

11/8 Photo: subm

7/4

3. Forest Green Rovers - 3rd, 79pts

7/4 Photo: subm

9/1

4. Oldham Athletic - 4th, 70pts

9/1 Photo: subm

