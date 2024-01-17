Here are the odds for who will finish as top goalscorer in the National League this season including strikers from Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic, Southend United and Eastleigh
We take a look at who the bookies think will finish as top goalscorer in the National League this season.
By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT
Eastleigh forward Paul McCallum is currently the top scorer with 22 goals, followed by Barnet’s Nicke Kabamba on 18 and Chesterfield’s Will Grigg on 16.
Here are the bookies’ top picks, in ascending order. Odds courtesy of Bet365 and are capped at 100/1.
