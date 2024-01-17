News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Paul McCallum of EastleighPaul McCallum of Eastleigh
Paul McCallum of Eastleigh

Here are the odds for who will finish as top goalscorer in the National League this season including strikers from Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic, Southend United and Eastleigh

We take a look at who the bookies think will finish as top goalscorer in the National League this season.
By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT

Eastleigh forward Paul McCallum is currently the top scorer with 22 goals, followed by Barnet’s Nicke Kabamba on 18 and Chesterfield’s Will Grigg on 16.

Here are the bookies’ top picks, in ascending order. Odds courtesy of Bet365 and are capped at 100/1.

9 goals for Eastleigh. Rated at 100/1.

1. Scott Quigley

9 goals for Eastleigh. Rated at 100/1. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
10 goals for Aldershot. Rated at 100/1.

2. Lorent Tolaj

10 goals for Aldershot. Rated at 100/1. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
10 goals for Rochdale. Rated at 66/1.

3. Ian Henderson

10 goals for Rochdale. Rated at 66/1. Photo: Nigel Roddis

Photo Sales
12 goals for Southend. Rated at 50/1.

4. Harry Cardwell

12 goals for Southend. Rated at 50/1. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldPaul McCallumNational LeagueEastleighWill Grigg