Here are the season ticket prices for every National League club for the 2023-24 campaign
With attention turning towards the 2023-24 campaign, we take a look at the season ticket prices for every club in the National League next season.
By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST
Not every club in the division has announced their season ticket prices yet, although the vast majority have, while some early bird offers at different clubs have now expired, so haven’t been included in this list.
Prices are for one adult season ticket. Different prices at the same club indicate there are different costs in different parts of their ground.
Prices and information are correct as of publication date (08.06.23).
Page 1 of 6