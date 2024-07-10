Here is FC Halifax Town's full fixture list for the 2024-25 National League season
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Shaymen then host Aldershot the following week before another home match against Gateshead. Their first away game is at Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday, August 24.
Town’s fixture list in full is:
Sat Aug 10 Barnet H
Sat Aug 17 Aldershot Town H
Tue Aug 20 Gateshead H
Sat Aug 24 Dagenham & Redbridge A
Mon Aug 26 Solihull Moors H
Sat Aug 31 Ebbsfleet United A
Sat Sep 7 Hartlepool United A
Tue Sep 10 Oldham Athletic H
Sat Sep 14 Eastleigh H Emirates FA Cup 2Q
Sat Sep 21 Maidenhead United A
Tue Sep 24 Braintree Town A
Sat Sep 28 Wealdstone H Emirates FA Cup 3Q
Sat Oct 5 Tamworth H
Sat Oct 12 Emirates FA Cup 4Q
Sat Oct 19 Boston United A
Tue Oct 22 Rochdale A
Sat Oct 26 York City H
Sat Nov 2 Emirates FA Cup 1
Sat Nov 9 Woking H
Sat Nov 16 Yeovil Town A Isuzu FA Trophy 2
Sat Nov 23 Sutton United H
Tue Nov 26 Forest Green Rovers A
Sat Nov 30 Southend United H Emirates FA Cup 2
Sat Dec 7 Isuzu FA Trophy 3
Sat Dec 14 Aldershot Town A
Sat Dec 21 Barnet A
Thu Dec 26 Altrincham A
Wed Jan 1 AFC Fylde H
Sat Jan 4 Isuzu FA Trophy 4
Sat Jan 11 Southend United A Emirates FA Cup 3
Tue Jan 14 Gateshead A
Sat Jan 18 Dagenham & Redbridge H
Sat Jan 25 Solihull Moors A
Sat Feb 1 Ebbsfleet United H Isuzu FA Trophy 5
Sat Feb 8 Tamworth A Emirates FA Cup 4
Sat Feb 15 Boston United H
Tue Feb 18 Rochdale H
Sat Feb 22 York City A
Sat Mar 1 Woking A Emirates FA Cup 5 / Isuzu FA Trophy 6
Tue Mar 4 Forest Green Rovers H
Sat Mar 8 Yeovil Town H
Sat Mar 15 Sutton United A
Sat Mar 22 Oldham Athletic A
Sat Mar 29 Hartlepool United H Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final
Sat Apr 5 Eastleigh A Isuzu FA Trophy Semi-Final
Sat Apr 12 Maidenhead United H
Fri Apr 18 AFC Fylde A
Mon Apr 21 Altrincham H
Sat Apr 26 Braintree Town H Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
Mon May 5 Wealdstone A
Sat May 10 Isuzu FA Trophy Final
Sat May 17 Emirates FA Cup Final
