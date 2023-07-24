Here is how many miles FC Halifax Town will travel in the National League this season
Their longest journey is the 486-mile round-trip to Eastleigh's Silverlake Stadium, which is on the last day of the season - Saturday, April 20.
Other lengthy trips include the 472-mile round-trip to Bromley's Hayes Lane ground, which is on Saturday, March 2, the 458-mile round-trip to Southend United's Roots Hall, on Saturday, January 6, and the the 452-mile round-trip to Ebbsfleet United's Stonebridge Road ground, on Saturday, October 2.
Town's shortest away day will be the 40-mile round-trip to Rochdale's Spotland ground, on Saturday, September 2, while other short hops include the 48-mile round-trip to Oldham Athletic's Boundary Park, on Tuesday, August 15, the 86-mile round trip to Altrincham's Moss Lane ground on Boxing Day and the 96-mile round-trip to Chesterfield's Technique Stadium on Tuesday, September 19.
Here, from shortest to longest, is Town’s season in miles….