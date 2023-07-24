News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town are in for a round-trip of 6,7940 miles in this season's National League.

Here is how many miles FC Halifax Town will travel in the National League this season

FC Halifax Town are in for a round-trip of 6,940 miles in this season's National League.
By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Jul 2023, 08:32 BST

Their longest journey is the 486-mile round-trip to Eastleigh's Silverlake Stadium, which is on the last day of the season - Saturday, April 20.

Other lengthy trips include the 472-mile round-trip to Bromley's Hayes Lane ground, which is on Saturday, March 2, the 458-mile round-trip to Southend United's Roots Hall, on Saturday, January 6, and the the 452-mile round-trip to Ebbsfleet United's Stonebridge Road ground, on Saturday, October 2.

Town's shortest away day will be the 40-mile round-trip to Rochdale's Spotland ground, on Saturday, September 2, while other short hops include the 48-mile round-trip to Oldham Athletic's Boundary Park, on Tuesday, August 15, the 86-mile round trip to Altrincham's Moss Lane ground on Boxing Day and the 96-mile round-trip to Chesterfield's Technique Stadium on Tuesday, September 19.

Here, from shortest to longest, is Town’s season in miles….

Spotland, 20 miles

1. Rochdale

Spotland, 20 miles Photo: Pete Norton

Boundary Park, 24 miles

2. Oldham Athletic

Boundary Park, 24 miles Photo: Pete Norton

Moss Lane, 43 miles

3. Altrincham

Moss Lane, 43 miles Photo: Clive Brunskill

Technique Stadium, 48 miles

4. Chesterfield

Technique Stadium, 48 miles Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

