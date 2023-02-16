News you can trust since 1853
Paul Mullin scores from the penalty spot for Wrexham. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Here is how many penalties FC Halifax Town have been awarded and conceded this season and how that compares to Wrexham, Notts County, Southend, Chesterfield and every team in the National League

If you’re wondering how many penalties your team has been awarded, and conceded, in the National League this season, you can find out here.

By Tom Scargill
3 minutes ago

Click through our gallery to find out how your team’s stats compare with every other side in the National League so far this campaign.

Figures compiled by Wyscout.

1. Notts County

Penalties for - 7, penalties against - 3

2. Woking

Penalties for - 7, penalties against - 5

3. Wrexham

Penalties for - 7, penalties against - 3

4. Solihull Moors

Penalties for - 7, penalties against - 4

