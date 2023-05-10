Here is how many tickets fans from each club have bought for Non-League Finals Day at Wembley
Just over 23,000 tickets have been sold so far for Non-League Finals Day on Sunday, May 21.
Ascot United will take on Newport Pagnell in the FA Vase final before FC Halifax Town and Gateshead meet in the FA Trophy final later that day at Wembley.
The FA say that 23,055 tickets have been sold in total so far, including to neutral fans and those in hospitality seats.
FC Halifax Town have sold the most tickets at 6,327, with Newport Pagnell the next highest at 5,416.
Gateshead have sold 4,093 and Ascot United have sold 3,566.
Click here if you would like to buy tickets for the game.