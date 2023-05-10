Here is how many tickets fans from each club have bought for Non-League Finals Day at Wembley

Ascot United will take on Newport Pagnell in the FA Vase final before FC Halifax Town and Gateshead meet in the FA Trophy final later that day at Wembley.

The FA say that 23,055 tickets have been sold in total so far, including to neutral fans and those in hospitality seats.

FC Halifax Town have sold the most tickets at 6,327, with Newport Pagnell the next highest at 5,416.

Wembley. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Gateshead have sold 4,093 and Ascot United have sold 3,566.