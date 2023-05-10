News you can trust since 1853
Here is how many tickets fans from each club have bought for Non-League Finals Day at Wembley

Just over 23,000 tickets have been sold so far for Non-League Finals Day on Sunday, May 21.

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th May 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read

Ascot United will take on Newport Pagnell in the FA Vase final before FC Halifax Town and Gateshead meet in the FA Trophy final later that day at Wembley.

The FA say that 23,055 tickets have been sold in total so far, including to neutral fans and those in hospitality seats.

FC Halifax Town have sold the most tickets at 6,327, with Newport Pagnell the next highest at 5,416.

Wembley. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)Wembley. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Gateshead have sold 4,093 and Ascot United have sold 3,566.

Click here if you would like to buy tickets for the game.

