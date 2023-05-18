Here is how many tickets FC Halifax Town fans have bought for Sunday's FA Trophy final at Wembley
Just over 7,000 tickets have been bought by FC Halifax Town fans for Sunday’s FA Trophy final against Gateshead at Wembley.
By Tom Scargill
Published 18th May 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Around 26,000 fans are expected for Non-League Finals Day on Sunday, which sees Ascot United play Newport Pagnell in the FA Vase final before Town face Gateshead in the FA Trophy final.
You can buy your tickets here.