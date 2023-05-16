Here is how many tickets have been sold for Non-League Finals Day at Wembley on Sunday
The FA say 25,499 tickets have been sold so far for Non-League Finals Day on Sunday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 16th May 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Ascot take on Newport Pagnell in the FA Vase final on Sunday lunchtime at Wembley before FC Halifax Town face Gateshead in the FA Trophy final at 4.15pm.
The FA couldn’t provide a club-by-club breakdown of sales figures when asked by the Courier, but FC Halifax Town say they have sold just less than 7,000 tickets.
